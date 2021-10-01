Dewsbury Moor Maroons face West Hull in Shield semi-final

Amateur RL round-up

Intended opponents Heworth could not field a team due to injuries and pre-booked holidays, giving the Dewsbury side a walkover win.

The Maroons will now travel to play West Hull this Saturday with a place in the final against either Kells or Rochdale Mayfield up for grabs.

A tough task is in prospect with West Hull the reigning National Conference League champions and taking the Shield competition seriously based on their 26-6 success over Normanton Knights last weekend.

Dewsbury Moor’s Yorkshire Men’s League team enjoyed a convincing 44-18 away win at Kirkburton Cougars in Division Four.

The result against a team in second place lifted Moor up to sixth in the table.

They host Dodworth Miners this Saturday.

Birstall Victoria were without a game in Division Five north last weekend, but are scheduled to return to action this Saturday, at home to Westgate Common A.

Thornhill Trojans’ Yorkshire Men’s League side ran in nine tries in a 50-22 win over King Cross Park Academy in Division Five West.

Lambert (two), Gearey (two), Ward, Woodcock, Gibson, Palmer and Swift all crossed the line while goals were kicked by Woodcock (three), Llewellyn (three) and Lambert.