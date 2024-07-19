Batley Bulldogs ‘waiting for this opportunity to put things right’ against Heavy Woollen rivals Dewsbury Rams

By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon has said it is “important we do ourselves justice” in the Heavy Woollen derby clash with Dewsbury Rams on Sunday, July 21 (kick off 3pm).

The Bulldogs suffered a 24-4 defeat at their fierce rivals in Round 2 of the 2024 Championship season. And Moxon has insisted his players, on the back of a 22-2 win over Barrow Raiders last weekend, are ready “to put that right” at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

He told the Reporter Series: “It is important we do ourselves justice. We felt we didn’t in the game at Dewsbury. They did a good number on us there and we got frustrated.

“I thought we dominated a lot of the field position that day but we just couldn’t get over the whitewash and we didn’t execute the chances that we had.

Action from Dewsbury Rams' Round 2 victory over Batley Bulldogs - the Rams' only win in the Championship this season. Photo by Thomas Fynn.Action from Dewsbury Rams' Round 2 victory over Batley Bulldogs - the Rams' only win in the Championship this season. Photo by Thomas Fynn.
Action from Dewsbury Rams' Round 2 victory over Batley Bulldogs - the Rams' only win in the Championship this season. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

“There was a lot of frustration in that game but the lads have been waiting for this opportunity to put that right. And I am sure the fans would be delighted if we did.”

Dewsbury’s victory at FLAIR Stadium back in March, however, is, to date, their only win this campaign, as they remain rock bottom of the Championship table.

Asked if he has been surprised the Rams have been unable to build on that derby day triumph, Moxon responded:

“It absolutely has, yes. They are a tough team. They are not a bad team at all and I don’t think the league position reflects the standard of team that they are. I think they are a good team and, on the day, I believe they can beat anybody, just like everybody else in the division, particularly at home.

“It is certainly not going to be easy and we are not going to be taking it lightly because they have already done a number on us this year.

“They’ll come looking to muscle up against us and they’ll sock it to us I imagine, so we have got to be able to handle that and apply a bit of pressure ourselves.”

A win for the Bulldogs will see them move onto 16 points while another defeat for the Rams could leave them 12 points from safety.

We will bring you all the major updates from the game with our live blog on the Dewsbury Reporter website, as well as a match report and reaction from both camps.

