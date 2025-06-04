Leading care provider fundraised to help buy youngsters first kit

Radis Community Care is proud to announce its sponsorship of the first-ever playing kit for the Under-6s team at Batley ARLFC, helping young players in the community take to the pitch in style as they begin their rugby journeys.

The sponsorship, made possible through fundraising by the care team at Woodland Court Extra Care Housing Service in Batley, West Yorkshire, will provide the club’s youngest mixed-gender team with full kits proudly displaying the Radis logo on the front of the shirt.

Sue Winner, Junior Secretary at Batley ARLFC, said: “We are super excited to work with Radis for the first time. The sponsorship money provided by the events run at Woodland Court is truly appreciated. The Under-6s boys and girls will look fantastic in their new playing kits while representing Batley across Yorkshire.”

Founded in 1935, Batley ARLFC (formerly Batley Boys) is a charity-run community rugby club that supports over 20 teams across all age groups and genders, from tots as young as three to open-age men's, women’s, and Masters 35+ squads. The club is powered by over 100 dedicated volunteers, including coaches, welfare officers, and first aiders.

Batley Team

Radis Community Care provides extra care services to Woodland Court. Located in Batley, the Radis team provides high-quality support for older people in the area, offering tailored care in a homely, community-based setting. The team regularly fundraises to support local causes and was drawn to Batley ARLFC’s strong community spirit and commitment to inclusion through sport.

Julie Wales, Regional Manager at Radis Community Care, said: “At Radis, community is at the heart of what we do. Supporting Batley ARLFC and giving young people the chance to thrive through sport felt like a perfect fit.”

For more information on Radis Community Care’s services at Woodland Court Extra Care Housing Scheme in Batley, please call 0330 100 8150.