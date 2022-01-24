Record crowd sees Liversedge hit Ossett United for six in West Yorkshire derby

Man of the match Nicky Walker was in fine form as he scored a goal in Liversedge’s big win over Ossett United.

After a 5-0 rout for Sedge in front of a 1,005 crowd at Ingfield earlier in the season, the two sides again played under the Friday night lights and it would prove to be a similar result with Jonathan Rimmington’s men even more dominant this time, writes Kieran Archer.

Unlike the previous encounter in which the first-half was tightly contested, a breakthrough came much quicker for the league leaders this time around as they were ahead inside four minutes.

Nicky Walker delivered a free-kick high and deep which found the head of Joe Walton who directed the ball past keeper Mat Zaniewski into the bottom corner of the net to give Sedge the start they were looking for.

The hosts continued to dominate after the early goal and Walton almost extended the lead, getting his head on the end of a low corner only to see it deflected away from goal via teammate Lewis Whitham.

United’s only efforts came from the edge of the area with Ify Ofoegbu and Brad Beatson both firing off target.

At the other end a nice string of passes released recent signing Connor Smythe who hit the target but could not beat Zaniewski.

Nicky Walker put a pinpoint cross onto the head of Gav Allott with the experienced marksman somehow heading wide from six yards.

His strike partner Walton would miss a sitter minutes later when Whitham’s drilled free-kick could only be pushed back into the danger zone by Zaniewski and Sedge’s striker failed to find the target from close range.

The home team finally made their dominance pay as they extended their lead on the stroke of half-time thanks to Allott.

Whitham played a lovely ball to put Nicky Walker in behind the defence and he tapped across goal to provide Allott with a tap-in.

The balance of play in the second half was much similar to the first except with Liversedge converting more of their chances.

Nicky Walker capitalised on a mistake to break past the Ossett back line and he held his nerve one-on-one with Zaniewski, scoring with a deft chip over the big keeper.

Right-back Jack Hardacre got in on the action when he met a Whitham cut-back to the corner of the box to add a lovely side foot finish in off the far post.

Sedge missed a couple of good chances to make it five before Ben Atkinson extended the lead in the 72nd minute.

A combination of Whitham and Connor Smythe opened up the Ossett defence and the latter managed to play the ball to Atkinson in the centre of the box who confidently found the right corner.

It was six for Sedge five minutes from time when Whitham got himself a deserved goal.

Ollie Fearon broke down the right and smashed the ball across goal, which Whitham picked up on the far edge of the box before cutting onto his right foot and firing hard and low inside Zaniewski’s near post.

The goal rounded off an impressive result and performance which should give Liversedge a lot of confidence ahead of a difficult trip to in-form Stockton this Saturday.

Man of the match was Nicky Walker.