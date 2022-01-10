Assistant manager Pav Singh was disappointed in Liversedge FC's first half performance against Yorkshire Amateur.

Sedge are back in action tomorrow night when at home to Shildon at the Clayborn ground (kick-off 7.45pm) and will be looking to get straight back on the horse after seeing their long unbeaten streak ended by the Ammers.

Goals from Russ Duggan on 21 minutes and Adam Priestley 12 minutes later condemned Jonathan Rimmington's men to a 2-0 loss.

"We're very disappointed," said assistant manager Pav Singh.

"Obviously in the first half we conceded two goals and fair play to them, they dug deep and I thought they outfought us.

"If you don't do the right things then you are going to put yourself under pressure like we did.

"We knew it's been coming, but every game we play now is a cup final. Teams coming to us are rolling their sleeves up and we have to raise our game again in this part two of the season.

"We didn't get the reaction we were looking for (from previous draw against Pontefract Collieries).

"The second half they put their body on the line, we had chance after chance. I thought in the second period we got a reaction out of them, but fair play to them they defended their 18-yard area. The lads tried to come back into it in the second half and it just didn't fall for us.

"We need to roll our sleeves up, we win together, we lose together as well and everybody need to take some responsibility. We need to keep going."

Singh expects another big test for Sedge against a Shildon team with promotion ambitions of their own as they stand in third place.

He added: "We've got another difficult game now against Shildon.

"They are up there as well and they are going to cause us problems. We need to get back to the drawing board and put a performance in.