Pav Singh (centre) and the management team are determined that Liversedge will bounce back stronger from the side’s FA Trophy defeat when they get back into action.

The recent inactivity plus the FA Trophy run has seen Jonathan Rimmington’s men knocked off the top of the Pitching In Northern Premier League East despite their incredible record of 13 wins and one draw from their 14 matches played so far.

Marske United are emerging as huge rivals for the title and as they keep winning and have been able to get their games on they have gone three points clear at the top, albeit from two matches more than Sedge have played.

Their only league defeat came at Liversedge back in August.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sedge, meanwhile, were unable to stage their home game with Worksop Town last Saturday and the West Riding County Cup quarter-final at home to Halifax Town on Tuesday due to a waterlogged pitch and dates for when the matches can now be played have not yet been finalised. The home match with Shildon that was recently postponed has been rearranged, however, for Tuesday, January 11.

Liversedge are now down to play their first league game in over a month as, weather permitting, they are away to Tadcaster Albion this Saturday and when they do get back into action it will be off the back of the 3-1 defeat in the FA Trophy against Lancaster City so there is real determination to get straight back to the winning habit.

Assistant manager Pav Singh said: “It was disappointing (against Lancaster), but you’ve got to learn from it.

“Every game’s a learning curve no matter what you come up against. It gave us the measure at what we need to look at and which areas we need to improve at as well.

“We’ve got to learn from it individually and as a unit and we need to get back on it.