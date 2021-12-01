Goal scorer Paul Walker, who's free-kick came too late to prevent defeat for Liversedge against Lancaster City.

After beating Scarborough Athletic 4-0 and Basford United 3-2 in the previous rounds they were unable to win for a third time against opponents from the division higher as they went down 3-1.

The tie was postponed last Saturday because of the sudden icy weather, but went ahead on Tuesday after the Clayborn pitch passed a midday inspection – and the hosts soon got a glimpse of how tough their task was going to be to maintain an their unbeaten run, which went back to September when they lost their only previous game this season to Runcorn Linnets in the FA Cup.

Niall Cowperthwaite rattled the crossbar in the fourth minute with a good effort from distance as Lancaster made the faster start.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sedge responded with Joe Walton heading narrowly wide and Ben Atkinson having a shot blocked, but Charlie Bailey sent a shot over for the visitors who then broke the deadlock after 36 minutes as Glenn Steel met a cross from the right to turn the ball home from close range.

City quickly doubled their advantage when Rhys Turner struck with a clever lob and they almost made it three before half-time with keeper Jon Stewart forced into a point-blank save.

Sedge needed to regroup at the break and they were more solid in the second period. Nicky Walker went close with a shot from distance, but just after the hour Rhys Turner headed home Sam Bailey’s cross to make it 3-0.

The hosts kept going and were finally rewarded 12 minutes from time as Paul Walker scored from a free-kick.

They looked to put in a big finish, but Lancaster held on to take their place in the third round.