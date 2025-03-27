Supermarket launches new online pharmacy service for discreet home deliveries

Orders can be made at home, and pharmacists will dispense them and deliver them to your door | Morrisons

Morrisons has teamed up with a leading national clinic service to make it easier for people to order prescriptions online

One of the biggest names in the supermarket industry has joined forces with one of the biggest online pharmacies to create a new clinic that offers on-demand healthcare from the comfort of your own home.

The new Morrisons Clinic lets customers order treatments for a variety of health issues and have them sent to their doorstep, including products to help with acid reflux, acne, hair loss, erectile dysfunction, period delay, and emergency contraception.

It's a service provided in partnership with Phlo Clinic, one of the leading online pharmacies, and customers can also order the latest breakthrough treatments that help with weight loss and menopause, as well as migraines and hay fever.

The orders have to be supported by a small questionnaire, which is examined by a fully qualified UK-based clinical team.

Prescribing pharmacists then review and assess each order before approving it and dispensing it in a discreet box, using Royal Mail's tracked 24 service.

John Parry, head of services at Morrisons said: “We know how frustrating it can be waiting to see your GP for an appointment, so we’re delighted to be launching the Morrisons Clinic.

"Our customers will now be able to order medication for a number of different health and lifestyle conditions quickly and conveniently, all at competitive prices.”

Prices for the treatments start from £9.99 and delivery is free on every order.

Phlo Clinic is a well-established Manchester-based company that set out to provide personal pharmacy services online. It has more than 89,000 registered patients in the UK.

The firm's chief commercial officer Adam Hunter said: “At Phlo, we are proud to partner with Morrisons to launch Morrisons Clinic, a service designed to increase access to healthcare for patients across the UK.

"This partnership reflects the strength of our shared commitment to providing innovative, patient-centric solutions that make it easier for people to manage their health.”

Morrisons’ move follows the emergence in recent years of a slew of online pharmacies, such as Pharmacy2u, Chemist Direct, and The Independent Pharmacy.