Money-saving holiday tips on how to get savvy cashback for everything travel from flights to hotels and car hire with Easyjet, British Airways, Expedia and Marella Cruises

Savvy holidaymakers can get money back on everything from hotels to flights, airport lounges and cruises with a little-known trick. This money-saving hack is something everyone should know as holidays always end up costing more than expected as all the extras mount up.

Here is an easy guide on how to get cashback of up to 50% from big holiday brands. It could make that next trip or weekend break feel a little less harsh on the credit card and see up to hundreds of pounds saved to spend elsewhere.

There’s a range of ways to save money through the UK’s leading cashback site - Top Cashback. They include money back on British Airways, Easyjet holidays, Expedia and even Trainline in its travel section. The website is free to join and below is a list of some of its top holiday deals.

Save on airport parking with up to 50% cashback

Some of the hottest deals on Top Cashback are exclusive offers on airport parking. Holidaymakers can get up to 50% cashback with Purple Parking, Holiday Extras, Airparks, BCP Airport Parking and at London Stansted, Manchester and East Midlands airports here.