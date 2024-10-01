Utility saving expert shares six simple ways to cut your energy bill in October, despite price rises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Energy bills are set to rise again this October, but you can still take action to save money. UK homeowners have been warned that their annual energy bills will increase by £149 starting this month.

This comes after Ofgem’s announcement of a 10% rise in the energy price cap, which took effect in October and will see an approximate monthly increase of £12 for 27 million households across the UK.

However, energy experts have shared some straightforward money-saving and energy-reducing hacks that every Brit can use to cut their annual energy bills, rather than just watching them go up.

Chris Richards, CEO of Utility Saving Expert, shares his essential tips for UK households to slash their annual energy bills and stay eco-friendly this winter.

Making simple changes at home can save you money on your heating

Heat the rooms you’re using

“There’s a lot of conflicting advice about home heating, but small changes can make a big difference,” advises Richards. “Focus on heating only the rooms you're using and keep doors closed to prevent heat loss. Most households find 18-21°C comfortable, though some prefer it warmer.”

Lowering your thermostat by just one degree can reduce your heating bill by up to 10%, saving over £100 a year. If you’re comfortable at a slightly lower temperature, it’s a worthwhile adjustment.

Use tin foil on radiators

To improve radiator efficiency, use reflectors—or even tin foil if you’re on a budget—to reflect heat back into the room. These tools prevent heat from escaping through the walls, directing it back into the room instead of heating the wall and street outside.

Improve insulation

“This can be as simple or as advanced as your budget allows,” says Richards. “You can save hundreds a year with roof and loft insulation, though this does incur a bigger upfront cost. Lower-cost options include insulating hot water cylinders, radiators, and pipes, as well as simple draught-proofing.”

Check your windows and doors to ensure you’re not letting warm air out unnecessarily; this could save you around £35 annually. Don’t forget about unused chimneys and fireplaces, but make sure to draught-proof these safely.

Insulating your home will help retain as much heat as possible. There are grants available for low-income households, such as the Great British Insulation Scheme, and you should also contact your local council to see if they have specific funding in your area.

Turn off standby

As Halloween approaches, you might not believe in vampires—but when it comes to your home, vampire energy is all too real! "Devices left in standby mode still consume energy, and reducing this can lead to surprising savings," says Richards. "Televisions, computers, and gaming consoles are major contributors to so-called 'vampire' energy consumption."

Research shows Brits could save an average of £147 per household annually by switching off ‘vampire devices’—those that continue to drain power when left on standby—when not in use. To reduce ‘vampire’ energy, get into the habit of unplugging devices or use smart power strips that cut power automatically. You can also check if your TV has energy-saving features like automatic shut-off or screen dimming to help lower your energy bill.

Get the most out of your appliances

"Washing machines, dishwashers, and tumble dryers account for 14% of a typical energy bill," says Richards. "However, there are simple ways to cut costs with these appliances."

Tumble dryers are the most expensive to run, costing around £1.27 per cycle or £66.25 per year, based on the new Energy Price Cap. Try to avoid their use completely and take advantage of sunny days to dry clothes outside whenever possible. If you do need to use the tumble dryer, place a dry towel in with your dryer loads to reduce energy use by absorbing excess water and limiting the need for multiple cycles.

Using the eco-setting on dishwashers and washing machines, and only running full loads, will save both water and energy. Reducing dishwasher use by one wash a week could save £11 annually, while washing clothes at 30 degrees and cutting usage can save around £22 a year.

Switch to renewable energy

This is a more significant step, but switching to renewable energy will make you less reliant on energy providers, protect you from price hikes, and lower your bills. Even during the winter months, a household with solar panels will generate its own energy and use less from the grid. On average, a UK home can save around £1,000 a year after installing solar PV.

Richards explains: “It’s never been cheaper to install solar. The energy crisis created huge global demand, and the manufacturing of solar panels and other installation materials significantly increased; the result has been a considerable dip in the cost of a solar PV system. If you received a quote to install solar a year or so ago, I strongly recommend you revisit it.”