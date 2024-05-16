Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The product should not be consumed and instead returned to any Tesco store for a full refund.

Tesco Supermarket has issued a product recall over their own-brand £1.15 Sandwich Pickle 295g jar over concerns it may contain small pieces of glass.

In their customer notice, the supermarket informs they have been made aware that Tesco Sandwich Pickle 295g jar with the Batch Code 3254 and best before date of September 11, 2025, “may contain small pieces of glass” and “could pose a safety risk if consumed. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco have issued a product recall over their Tesco Sandwich Pickle 295g jar with batch code 3254 and best before date September 11, 2025. There are concerns the product may contain small pieces of glass.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They advise customers not to consume the product “and instead return any affected product to the store where a full refund will be given”, with no receipt required.