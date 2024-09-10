Energy expert shares how to avoid shock energy bills this winter

From smart curtain control to insulating your hot-water tank, here’s how to keep your home warm without breaking the bank as temperatures drop. Winter can be a challenging time, not just because of the cold, but also due to the financial strain that comes with rising energy bills.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The situation has become more pressing with the recent announcement by Ofgem that the energy price cap will increase by 10% starting from October 1, 2024. This means that the typical annual energy bill for a household will rise from £1,568 to £1,717. This is a significant increase, especially considering that energy prices are already around 50% higher than they were before the energy crisis began three years ago​.

This increase is primarily driven by volatile global gas markets, which have been exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and extreme weather events. While there might be some relief in sight with a potential price drop forecasted for 2025, the immediate impact is severe for the 27 million households on a standard variable tariff, who will feel the full brunt of these hikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, what can you do to keep your home warm without skyrocketing your energy bills? James Elston, an expert from EcoHappy, offers his top tips to keep costs down in every room of your house as the cold sets in.

Many are worried about energy bills rising this Winter

Kitchen: Maximise Your Dishwasher and Minimise Kettle Use

Saving energy in the kitchen is all about making smart choices, according to James. "Kettles are one of the most commonly used appliances, but overfilling them can waste a lot of energy," he says. "By only boiling the amount of water you need, you could save around £11 a year on your electricity bill."

For dishwashing, Elston recommends making sure the machine is fully loaded before running it. "A full dishwasher uses less water and electricity per item than washing by hand," he explains. "Cutting down your dishwasher use by just one run per week could save you around £13 annually."

Bedroom: Keep Curtains Closed During the Day

Bedrooms can be significant sources of heat loss, even with the heating turned off during the day. James has a simple yet effective solution: "Close your curtains when you leave the house in the morning. This helps to reduce heat loss and makes your room feel cozier," he advises. Just be sure the curtains don’t block any radiators, as this could trap heat where it’s not needed.

Living Room: Turn Off Standby Mode

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Electronics on standby mode—like TVs, game consoles, and lamps—can quietly drain a significant amount of energy. "You could save around £55 a year just by switching these off when not in use," says James. He also recommends using "standby savers" or smart plugs, which allow you to cut off power to multiple devices with one switch.

And if you rely on electric heaters, Elston suggests reconsidering: "Gas central heating is generally more cost-effective. If you need to heat a specific room, adjust the radiator valve in that room rather than using an electric heater."

Bathroom: Shorten Shower Time

Long, hot showers might be tempting during winter, but they can also be costly. James recommends keeping showers to four minutes. "This could save the average household £65 a year on their energy bills," he notes. For those who prefer baths, Elston suggests swapping just one bath a week for a quick shower to save an additional £14 annually.

Utility Room: Use Cooler Wash Cycles

While it might be tempting to use hot water for stubborn stains, James advises sticking to cooler wash cycles. "A 30-degree cycle can save around £27 a year compared to higher temperature settings," he says. He also suggests reducing the number of washes you do each week, which can make a noticeable difference in your energy consumption.

Hallways: Be Smart with Lighting

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It might be dark by 4 PM, but that doesn’t mean you should leave lights on unnecessarily. "Switching off lights when they’re not needed can save around £20 a year," James explains. He also emphasises the benefits of using LED bulbs, which use significantly less energy than traditional incandescent ones.

Loft: Insulate for Savings

Hot air rises, so insulating your attic or loft is crucial to prevent heat loss. "If your home lacks proper insulation, you could be losing up to a quarter of your heat through the roof," says Elston. He suggests checking if your roof space is adequately insulated and, if not, considering DIY options like mineral wool or fibreglass rolls, which can be cost-effective in the long run.

Boiler Room: Insulate Your Hot-Water Tank

One often overlooked area for energy savings is your hot-water tank. "Insulating your hot-water tank with an inexpensive jacket can save you around £45 a year," James explains. He also recommends insulating hot water pipes to reduce heat loss further. "It might not seem like much, but every little bit adds up."

Price Comparison: Don’t Overlook the Savings

One of the simplest ways to save on your energy bills is by using price comparison sites. "Platforms like Utility Saving Expert can help you find the best deals on your energy tariffs," James advises. "Switching providers or adjusting your plan based on current offers could lead to substantial savings, especially during these high-cost winter months."

By following these tips and making a few strategic changes, you can keep your home warm and your energy bills under control as winter sets in.