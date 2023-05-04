Aldi has once again retained its title as the cheapest UK supermarket for another month. The retailer topped Which?'s monthly grocery store comparison for the eleventh month.

If the retailer continues its streak, next month will mark a full year of Aldi at the number one spot on the Which? ranking. Aldi has had the title since June 2022 after taking it from Lidl.

Each month the consumer champion compares groceries from across the UK supermarkets to show shoppers where they can get their groceries for the cheapest. Which? has been conducting the research for almost a decade since 2014.

In April, Aldi was named the cheapest supermarket as Which? reported the retailer to have an average basket cost of just under £70. Its total just beat Lidl by only 65p.

We break down how the supermarkets fared in Which?'s April 2023 comparison as Aldi reigns for another month.

Full list of supermarket average basket prices as Aldi tops ranking

Aldi has been named the cheapest supermarket for the eleventh month in a row. The supermarket's place on Which?'s monthly ranking sees it also claim the top spot for the fourth month this year.

While Aldi continues to reign, according to Which?, the consumer champion also placed Sainsbury's as the third cheapest in its April 2023 ranking. This week also saw Sainsbury's praised by The Grocer.

The supermarket came out on top in the publication's research on basket costs compared to Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose. Aldi and Lidl were not featured in the comparison.

Which?'s full April 2023 average basket prices across the UK supermarkets is below:

