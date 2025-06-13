Bird flu detected in Mirfield/Ravensthorpe: Kirklees Council says risk to public health “very low” but issues advice to keep safe
In a post on its Facebook page, Kirklees Council said the risk to public health is “very low”, but that people should not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that they find.
A statement on the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ (Defra) website said that “highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1” – also known as bird flu – was confirmed in poultry at the premises on June 11.
It added that a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been declared around the premises, and that all poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.
Further guidance from Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency, as well as the latest updates, can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/bird-flu-avian-influenza-latest-situation-in-england
