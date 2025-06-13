Bird flu was confirmed at a premises in Mirfield/Ravensthorpe on June 11 (Wednesday), and a 3km protection zone has been declared around the premises.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on its Facebook page, Kirklees Council said the risk to public health is “very low”, but that people should not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that they find.

A statement on the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ (Defra) website said that “highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1” – also known as bird flu – was confirmed in poultry at the premises on June 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been declared around the premises, and that all poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been declared around the premises. Picture: Defra

Further guidance from Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency, as well as the latest updates, can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/bird-flu-avian-influenza-latest-situation-in-england