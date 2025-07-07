If you are making plans to travel from Dewsbury Bus Station, you may want to check the latest stand changes.

The bus station is currently undergoing a £23 million refurbishment, with construction work meaning some services were moved to different stands at the start of June.

Now, West Yorkshire Metro has announced further changes, which came into effect as of yesterday, Sunday, July 6.

Stands 13 to 15 will close for construction to take place and all buses will use shelters next to the bus station building. The bus station building, including toilets and the security office will remain open.

Here are the stand details for services from Sunday, July 6:

126 towards Wakefield stand 1

202 203 towards Huddersfield stand 5

202 203 towards Leeds stand 6

205 (TLC) towards Pudsey stand 6 (except Sat 1615 will use stand 7)

205 (Longstaffs) towards Mirfield stand 8

212 towards Wakefield stand 8 (except Mon - Fri 0900 journey which uses stand 7)

213 towards Morley stand 8

230 230A towards Grange Moor stand 7

250 towards Heckmondwike stand 7

263 towards Bradford stand 8

268 towards Wakefield stand 2

268 towards Bradford stand 4

280 towards Thornhill Edge stand 7

281 towards Birstall Retail Park stand 3

283 283A towards Bradford via Birstall stand 3

Dewsbury Free Town Bus stand 8

NC4 Huddersfield New College stand 7 (college days at 0800 only)

The transformation of Dewsbury Bus Station, which will make it more modern and accessible with improved facilities, is due for completion in 2027.