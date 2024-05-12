Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater, has introduced a road safety bill in Parliament which she said could result in immediate action to save lives.

Her proposal for so-called Graduated Driving Licences is supported by a number of organisations including the AA, RAC, Brake, and the Association of British Insurers.

The proposal would impose restrictions on new drivers for the first six months after passing their test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in the House of Commons, Kim said: “Since I was elected in 2021, road safety has been one of my top priorities as the Member of Parliament for Batley and Spen and an issue frequently raised with me by concerned constituents.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has introduced a road safety bill in Parliament which she said could result in immediate action to save lives.

“Speeding drivers, high performance rental vehicles, off-road motorbikes and quad bikes, inconsiderate and dangerous parking and reckless driving blight our towns and villages.

“And not long after my election our community was shocked by a tragic road traffic incident on White Lee Road in Heckmondwike in which a much loved local woman lost her life. Our thoughts remain with her family and friends.

“I have therefore worked closely with the excellent Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, local councillors and Alison Lowe, the West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime to support the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate fatal collisions on our roads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to the national situation, she said: “It is a tragic and horrifying fact that in Great Britain in 2022, there were 29,742 individuals killed or seriously injured on our roads.

WAnd we must never forget that behind that statistic there are thousands of families across the country, grieving and going through unimaginable pain. Lives changed forever and families torn apart by tragic and often avoidable collisions.”

She paid tribute to road safety campaigners, including Dr Ian Greenwood from Halifax who 15 years ago lost his 12-year-old daughter, Alice, in a horrific crash involving a young, inexperienced driver.

She said: “The 18 year old driver was racing four of his friends, at night time on a rural road when they crashed into the car carrying Ian’s two children and their mother. Her sister and mum were seriously injured and Alice was killed. The young driver and a 16 year old passenger were also killed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the measures outlined in her proposed new law, Kim revealed: “The bill I am presenting would place restrictions on newly qualified drivers for the first six months immediately after they pass their test, following consultation.

“During this time, substantial evidence shows that drivers are statistically much more likely to be involved in a collision, often with devastating consequences.

“Other countries which have successfully introduced Graduated Driving Licences have included zero-alcohol consumption for newly qualified drivers, as well as restrictions on the number of passengers in the car and on night-time driving, with exemptions for work, medical and emergency reasons.

“Additional options to consider are the inclusion of rural roads, motorways or dual carriageways as part of the driving test. A requirement during driving lessons that a driver gains experience on different road conditions Or consideration of the engine sizes new drivers are permitted to drive within the first few months of passing their test.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She stressed that her priority was saving lives on the roads. She added: “This bill is not about taking away young people’s freedom or fun - it’s about trying to save their lives. By giving them the opportunity to build their experience and confidence during the first six months of driving after passing their test, we can try and ensure they have a happy lifetime of driving and the future they deserve.