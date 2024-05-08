32 drivers prosecuted in just three days as police blitz illegal driving in Dewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT have said more operations are in the works with Roads Policing Unit colleagues following the latest police activity in Operation Trimburg.

Three days of action in the Dewsbury West area, from May 1 to May 3, saw officers stop and prosecute 32 drivers for offences including speeding, having no insurance, mobile phone use, not wearing seatbelts and having illegal car windows.

Police also seized three cars for document offences, and one car which had been reported as stolen.

During the course of the operation in February and March police carried out extra car based patrols and operations in the Dewsbury and Mirfield and Batley and Spen areas.

The driver of the stolen car was arrested for vehicle theft.

Operation Trimburg itself has been taking place across Kirklees thanks for funding from local Kirklees councillors with roads for patrol picked through intelligence supplied to councillors by residents.

Those patrols saw officers recover 20 vehicles and arrest three drivers for drink/drug driving offences, four for vehicle theft and one for dangerous driving.

Police operations focussed on cutting the ‘Fatal 5’ driver behaviours identified as causing serious and fatal collisions.

The Fatal 5 offences themselves have been identified as speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone and careless driving.

West Yorkshire Police remains committed to Vision Zero, a road safety aim established with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all in West Yorkshire.

Inspector Liz Lockwood of the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT, said: “Operation Trimburg has been continuing in Dewsbury, as it has in other Kirklees NPT areas, and I want to thank Kirklees councillors here in Dewsbury for their continued support.

“As we can see, a large number of drivers who were stopped were found to be committing offences and have been issued traffic offence reports notifying them of prosecution.

“Frankly, it is a concern that so many drivers have been found to be committing offences on our roads and those who think it is somehow acceptable to drive illegally should know that we are out there, and we are looking for them."

She added: “The majority of drivers want to know that when they use roads in Dewsbury and Mirfield they can do so safely and so do we. I can promise more operations of this kind will continue.

