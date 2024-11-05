Tributes have poured in for a much-loved Ravensthorpe primary school teacher who has died at the age of 79.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger Swithenbank spent his entire 41-year career in education at Ravensthorpe CE Junior School, on Myrtle Road, teaching over 4,000 children before retiring in 2007.

Born in Dewsbury on August 24, 1945, to parents Kenneth, a plumber, and Enid, a teacher, Roger went to schools in Savile Town and Thornhill before passing the 11-plus exam to attend Wheelwright Grammar School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 18 he began his teacher training in Chester, where he would meet his wife, Mary. The couple moved back to West Yorkshire in 1966 where Roger began teaching in Ravensthorpe.

Tributes have poured in for a much-loved Ravensthorpe primary school teacher - Roger Swithenbank - who has died at the age of 79.

As a class teacher he had to cover most subjects but, as a keen pianist and cricketer, he had a particular focus on music and sport.

Going above and beyond, he would often take children, who wouldn’t necessarily have the opportunity, on trips to Headingley to watch Yorkshire CCC as well as to Huddersfield Town.

One of his proudest achievements was leading the school cricket team to victory in the Yorkshire area final before making it to the national final at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played cricket for Staincliffe and Thornhill, as well as table tennis into his 60s.

Roger Swithenbank with his four grandchildren.

A popular face, and name, around Dewsbury and Ravensthorpe, Roger, when out in the community, would be constantly stopped by former pupils requesting selfies - much to the amusement of his family, including sons David, also a teacher, and Andrew.

And the family have been inundated with hundreds of messages from the community since Roger, a loving grandad of four, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 22.

Tributes shared include:

Roger Swithenbank with one of his former classes at Ravensthorpe Junior School, where he spent his entire 41-year teaching career.

“He was truly loved by all us Ravey kids and he will be truly missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was one of God’s great people. He had a pure heart and was one of the greatest teachers you could ask for. A true shame and a great loss.”

“He would go the extra mile for children and for that I am extremely grateful.”

“If Mr Swithenbank is looking down and reading this he will blush and will feel very proud at how he has affected so many young people in such a positive way.”

David, who has been teaching at Mill Lane in Batley for 20 years, told the Reporter Series:

“It does bring a tear to your eye, reading the messages, but it makes it worth it. I know that he would be really proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is no coincidence that I have gone into teaching. It is because of him. He inspired me to teach. I say to the parents of the kids in my class that I’ll treat them like they’re my own. That’s what my dad’s legacy was. That was his philosophy and he has passed it onto me.

“He went the extra mile to give the children of Ravensthorpe the experience they may not have got at home.

“And I think that was appreciated by people, that he did go over and above. He was a really good teacher but he went over and above to do extra things for them as well.

“He cared for everyone. He brought the whole community together and he was proud of that.”

A service of celebration for Roger’s life will be held at St Andrew’s Methodist Church, on Old Bank Road, Mirfield, on Friday, November 8, at 2.15pm, with the funeral car respectfully passing by the Ravensthorpe school at approximately 2pm.

Committal and cremation will follow at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 3.15pm before refreshments will be served at Healds Hall Hotel, Liversedge.

The family are also collecting donations for the benefit of The Kirkwood: www.memorygiving.com/rogerswithenbank