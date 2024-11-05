The town of Mirfield is preparing to pay its respect to the nation’s fallen war heroes on Remembrance Sunday.

Mirfield will host a Remembrance parade and service on Sunday, November 10.

The parade, known as the biggest of its kind outside of London, is set to march off at 2pm from Lowlands Road before making its way for a memorial service at Ings Grove Park.

This year’s event has been organised by Mirfield Town Council, with the help of Tim Wood, landlord of the Old Colonial, with many groups, including the Royal British Legion, Royal Air Force Association, Scouts, Rainbows, Cubs, 868 Squadron Air Cadets and the Hammonds Band, marching through the town centre.

Town councillor, and former Mirfield Mayor, Martyn Connell, said: “We are looking forward to a very special, memorable day, remembering our lost servicemen and servicewomen.

“It is about remembering their sacrifice and their service.

“From what I have been told it is probably one of the largest outside London which is fantastic. I’m from New Zealand originally and we have Anzac Day, and one of the high elements you see is all of the young people.

“To see all of the Scouts, Cubs, Rainbows and Girl Guides marching is a testament to the passion of people to remember the sacrifice of others.

“As well as it being a sombre day, it is a massive community event.”

On this year’s organisational efforts, Coun Connell said:

“It is purely a team effort. Tim is still a valuable part of the parade team.”

Tim added:” It has been a lot of effort over the last 25 years by a dedicated group of people who have stood by me through thick and thin.

“What has grown from a very small parade increased the goodwill of the people of Mirfield into a parade of significant national importance.

“I would like to thank the people of Mirfield for all their support over the years. They are the jewels in the crown.”

For those wishing to take part in the parade, people are advised to congregate and meet on Lowlands Road between 1pm and no later than 1.30pm.