Communities across North Kirklees will come together to honour the armed forces and pay their respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Services and parades will take place in Dewsbury, Batley and the Spen Valley on Sunday, November 10, organised by local branches of the Royal British Legion.

Leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Carole Pattison, said: “Remembrance Sunday is one of our most important days in the year when we come together to honour and remember the brave members of the armed forces who have served our country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We owe them a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid, but we can ensure their memories live on by striving to build communities that value kindness, inclusion and unity.

The Remembrance Sunday parade in Dewsbury will start from the town hall at 10.20am

“Coming together, supporting one another, and working towards common goals we can truly honour the sacrifices made by our armed forces personnel.

“We should stand together, not just in remembrance, but in our daily lives, embracing our different cultures and heritages with the understanding of mutual respect.”

The Dewsbury Service of Remembrance will be held in Dewsbury Minister on Sunday, November 10 at 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will start from Dewsbury Town Hall at 10.20am and will re-form after the service and return to the Memorial Gardens on Longcauseway for a wreath-laying service.

Edward Morton, chairman of the Spenborough branch of the Royal British Legion, in Cleckheaton Memorial Park

Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Nosheen Dad, who will address the parade, said: “Our civic Remembrance Sunday events are a time of reflection, gratitude and unity when we pause to acknowledge the courage and dedication of those who have served, and are currently serving, in the armed forces.

“As we remember the courageous people who protect our country, we should also remember the families of those serving in the armed forces. Their sacrifices and support for their loved ones should not go unnoticed.

“Our civic events help ensure that the legacy of those who served is preserved for future generations. Through our stories, our ceremonies and our acts of remembrance, we keep their memory alive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be several road closures for the Remembrance Sunday parade. Parking will not be permitted on the parade route and surrounding areas from 8am.

Peter Brierley, secretary of the Batley and Birstall branch of the Royal British Legion, at the Batley War Memorial

Town Hall Way (from Wakefield Old Road to Longcauseway) and Longcauseway (from Wakefield Old Road to Vicarage Road/Rishworth Road) will be closed from 8am until 1pm.

Vicarage Road (from Rishworth Road to Aldams Road/Savile Road) will also be closed from 10am until 12.15pm.

In Cleckheaton, the town’s commemorations begin with the schools parade on Friday, November 8 at 10.30am in Cleckheaton Memorial Park, attended by hundreds of children from various schools in the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual Remembrance Sunday parade will set off from the town hall at 2.30pm, heading to the memorial park for laying of wreaths. It will be followed afterwards by a service at Cleckheaton Methodist Church.

In Batley, participants in the parade will meet at the RAFA Club at 10am. The parade will form on Cambridge Street at 10.20am and make its way to the town’s memorial garden for a service at 10.45am.

Birstall’s Remembrance Sunday parade will meet on Market Street in front of the library at 1.45pm. It will set off at 2pm, making its way to St Peter’s Church for the service.

Afterwards, wreaths will be laid in the church’s cemetery.