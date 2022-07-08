Mirfield welcomes Yorkshire in Bloom judges in bid to be county's best town

Today (Friday) judges Brendan Mowforth and Russell Boland were greeted by Mirfield in Bloom members led by chairman Ruth Edwards, the Deputy Mayor of Mirfield Martyn Connell and lunch guests at St Mary's Church.

The welcoming party took the judges on a tour of the St Mary's neighbourhood, Church House Pre-School, Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School, The Old Colonial, Sunnybank neighbourhood, Hollybank School and Jamie's Garden.

Yesterday (Thursday) Mr Mowforth and fellow judge Beatrice Myers assessed the town centre, Mirfield Co-op, St Paul's Lock neighbourhood, Royd Court, the railway station, Camira Fabrics and the Lodge Drive neighbourhood.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire in Bloom judges Brendan Mowforth and Russell Boland with Mirfield in Bloom members led by chairman Ruth Edwards, Deputy Mayor of Mirfield Martyn Connell and lunch guests at St Mary's Church, Mirfield

Mirfield is in the large town category of the Yorkshire in Bloom competition.

Because of Mirfield in Bloom's successes prior to the Covid pandemic, the group has been given the honour of representing Yorkshire in the large town category of this year's Britain in Bloom competition.