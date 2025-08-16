Little Princess Trust: Young twin sisters from Batley school make ‘remarkable sacrifice’ by cutting hair for charity

By Adam Cheshire
Published 16th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST
Willow and Ivy Harrison, twin sisters who attend Fieldhead Primary Academy in Batley, have raised over £1,000 for charity by having their “beautiful" long blonde hair cut off.placeholder image
Six-year-olds Willow and Ivy Harrison, who attend Fieldhead Primary Academy, raised the money for Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides real-hair wigs to children who have lost their own hair due to illness.

The youngsters made the donation after learning about children who lose their hair from cancer treatments and other medical conditions.

And, in front of a packed special school assembly just before the summer holidays, the girls had their golden locks carefully snipped away by a local hairdresser.

The sisters before having their golden locks cut off for the Little Princess Trust charity.placeholder image
The sisters before having their golden locks cut off for the Little Princess Trust charity.

A spokesperson for the school said: “They have touched hearts across the community after making a remarkable sacrifice to help children in need.

“They are known for their beautiful long blonde hair and chose to cut it all off in a courageous act of kindness.

“It truly was a special moment that highlights kindness, courage, and generosity at such a young age.”

