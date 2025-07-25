Father George Spencer, vicar of St Saviour’s Church, Ravensthorpe, passed away peacefully, aged 68, on Monday, July 21.

A popular and much-loved vicar from Ravensthorpe has sadly passed away.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father George Spencer, vicar of St Saviour’s Church, Ravensthorpe, passed away peacefully, aged 68, on Monday, July 21.

A tribute emailed into the Reporter Series on behalf of Ravensthorpe in Bloom, a group he championed, and echoed by the church, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His life was one of faith, humility, and service, not bound by walls of a building, but woven into every street, soul, and heartbeat of Ravensthorpe. A life that touched every heart.

Father George's life was "one of faith, humility, and service, not bound by walls of a building, but woven into every street, soul, and heartbeat of Ravensthorpe. A life that touched every heart."

“Father George stepped into a role that wasn’t just about leading a church, it was about holding a community together with love.”

Father George, who was born in Plymouth and is survived by his partner, Craig, two brothers, Tom and Ben, and sister, Kate, had previously served as Lead Chaplain at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust, comforting the ill, supporting grieving families, and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with NHS staff during some of their most difficult moments.

That same quiet strength and compassion became the foundation of his ministry in Ravensthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tribute continued: “Father George believed that the church was not just a place of worship; it was a place of welcome.

A tribute emailed into the Reporter Series said: “Father George believed that the church was not just a place of worship; it was a place of welcome. Through his work with the Hope Café and Age Well project, he helped create a sanctuary where the elderly and the young could sit side by side, share stories, and rebuild the threads of togetherness frayed by the pandemic."

“Through his work with the Hope Café and Age Well project, he helped create a sanctuary where the elderly and the young could sit side by side, share stories, and rebuild the threads of togetherness frayed by the pandemic.

“He led visits to local mosques, most notably Jamia Masjid Ghausia, not as symbolic gestures, but as genuine acts of fellowship.

“His Rise Up Ravey initiative gave voice to the dreams and struggles of young people in the area, encouraging pride in where they came from, and purpose in where they were going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’d find him just as often in the back alley with a litter picker as you would at the pulpit. Once a month, rain or shine, he cleaned the streets himself, believing deeply that ‘to care for your neighbourhood is to honour God.’”

Father George in church.

Father George, who was a much-loved uncle, was also a familiar friend at local schools including Diamond Wood Community Academy, Castle Hall Academy, and Mirfield Free Grammar.

“He brought stories of faith to life with warmth and humour,” it was said of him. “He answered children’s curious questions with kindness, and always made time for a smile or an encouraging word. To the children, he wasn’t just a vicar. He was “Father George”—the one who remembered their names, their dreams, and their place in the world.

“St Saviour’s, under his stewardship, became a church without barriers. He welcomed a Romanian Christian congregation to share the sanctuary. He opened doors for community groups, local families, the lost, and the seeking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He believed, deeply, that no one should ever feel like a stranger in a house of God.

Father George Spencer has sadly passed away.

“As he once said: ‘The church is not a fortress. It is an umbrella. It shelters everyone.’

“Father George, you were the soul of a town that needed light. You reminded us what it meant to serve, to listen, to embrace, even when it was hard, even when no one was looking.

“You left us too soon. But you left us better. Cleaner in spirit. Stronger in unity. Richer in love. Your name will echo in church halls, in playgrounds, in litter-strewn streets turned sacred through your hands.

“You gave so much, and you asked for nothing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any donation in Father George’s memory would be gratefully received by St Savour’s Church and the Gardener’s Benevolent Fund.

Enquiries in regards to the funeral arrangements can be made through George Brooke Funeral Directors in Dewsbury.

A Poem for Father George:

He walked the streets with open hands,

A shepherd’s heart in humble lands.

With every step, a seed was sown,

Of peace, of hope, of love well-known.

From mosque to school, from child to friend,

His kindness knew no walls, no end.

Now angels sing where once he prayed,

And Ravensthorpe recalls the grace he gave.