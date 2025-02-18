This part of Yorkshire is an emerging 'luxury living' hotspot - here's why

A stunning Grade ll-listed property, currently for sale in Wadworth, Doncaster.

Both South and West Yorkshire are named among the top five emerging hotspots for luxury living in the UK, in a new survey.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire is named third in the compilation, with West Yorkshire in fifth place.

West Midlands leads the list of top 10 areas, with Essex in second place, and Derbyshire fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The up-and-coming hotspots were compiled based on insights into a variety of factors that contribute to a luxury lifestyle, including rising property prices, transport links, local happiness scores, access to amenities, excellent schools, and thriving local economies.

A larger-style property for sale in Kirkhamgate, Wakefield.

South Yorkshire secured third place in the ranking, due to residents in the county being happier than the average Brit, and 85 per cent of schools ranking good or outstanding. It is becoming increasingly attractive to young families who seek a premium lifestyle.

The West Midlands takes the top spot thanks to a scheduled injection of residential and public spending. Within the county, Wolverhampton has seen the biggest increase in house prices, yet they currently remain more than £60,000 cheaper than the UK average house price, presenting an attractive opportunity for Brits looking to buy a high-end property before prices peak.

Essex ranks second, with Braintree set to have the largest surge in housebuilding, while Colchester has recorded the largest house price increase, of three per cent, in the past year, demonstrating the growing desirability of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The analysis was conducted by established aluminium window and door brand, Origin.

The top 10 list showcases eight counties in the North, demonstrating the rising potential of these areas becoming luxury hotspots, while only two Southern counties feature.

"Our analysis paints an interesting picture of the UK's evolving property market," said Victoria Brocklesby, chief operating officer at Origin.

"We're seeing a shift away from the established luxury hotspots, with the Midlands and North emerging as exciting new destinations for discerning homeowners seeking a more refined lifestyle. It isn't just about relocating, but rather a pursuit of elevated living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drivers like improved infrastructure, growing local economies, and an emphasis on quality of life are contributing to this change.

"These findings offer valuable insights for both homebuyers and investors looking to capitalise on future growth in these emerging luxury hotspots.”

Britain’s top 10 up-and-coming places to live also included Lancashire, Hertfordshire, Staffordshire, County Durham and Tyne and Wear.