Placed in the quiet village of Thornhill near Dewsbury, this barn offers many original features, character and a spacious layout - making it the perfect family home.

Arriving at the property, a memorable first impression is made courtesy of the oak frame and glass apex porch.

On the ground floor solid stone flooring runs through into the kitchen, which is made up of solid wood units, plenty of cupboard space, speckled granite worktops, Belfast sink and a range style cooker.

The ground floor also comprises a utility room, downstairs showeroom, snug/bedroom, boot room, lounge and dining room, both with wood burning stoves.

Through into the inner hall, a grand staircase rises to the first floor, which comprises the master bedroom with ensuite showeroom, second bedroom with ensuite bathroom, a third bedroom and a his and hers bathroom with a spacious dressing room.

Outside the property, off road parking is provided to the front where steps then descend to a beautiful, well-manicured and diverse garden, where a raised seating area overlooks the expansive lawn garden, patio, hot tub and workshop.

There is also a stone-built garden room featuring power and lighting which could be utilised as a number of purposes including home business, office and more.

A six foot, sliding electric gate opens to the rear of the property onto a cobbled drive suitable for a number of vehicles, with dditional spaces found in the detached double garage.

This property on Edge Road, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury, is currently one of the most expensive homes for sale on Rightmove in this area, priced at £650,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01484 627641.

