York Road, Upper Batley on sale for £999,950.

The 12 most expensive homes currently for sale in Batley and Birstall on Rightmove

Are you planning on moving house this winter? Here are 12 the most expensive houses for sale in the Batley and Birstall area.

By Jessica Barton
4 minutes ago

As the dark nights draw in and the temperatures drop, thoughts often turn to finding a new place to live. And there are some beautiful properties for sale in Batley and Birstall.

This list shows the 12 most expensive homes currently for sale in Batley and Birstall on Rightmove.

For more information about any of the properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1. £725,000

Mostyn Villas, Batley, on sale for £725,000.

2. £695,000

Beck View, Birstall, on sale for £695,000.

3. £550,000

Jail Road, White Lee in Batley, on sale for £550,000.

4. £550,000

Field Hill, Batley, on sale for £550,000.

