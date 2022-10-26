The detached art deco property, on Vernon Road, is specious, light and hosts many period features.

The double gated black iron ornate gates lead you to the front of the house with an equally portioned façade with mature planting as you are greeted with the original door.

Entering the home, there is original Victorian tiled flooring throughout the hallway and an impressive mahogany staircase.

To both sides of the main entrance are two equally sized formal reception rooms with original pine insulated flooring and high ceilings.

Both rooms display original ceiling roses, cornicing and single-glazed stained glass art deco period windows - one room also has a working fireplace, the other with gas fired burner stove.

The kitchen hosts original handmade storage cupboards and pantry, Aga, room for an island or large kitchen table and the opportunity to extend out to the outhouses.

Leading from the kitchen is the cellar, which has electrics, plumbing, Belfast sink and usable storage.

The first floor houses the bedrooms and family bathroom, all fitted with art deco period stained glass windows.

The large main bedroom boasts original wooden flooring, mid-century fireplace and dressing room.

The family bathroom hosts a white suite with chrome furniture, separate power shower and impressive floor tiles with the design in keeping with period features of the property.

This home is spacious and light with original period features throughout, including deep skirting boards, original coving and elaborately moulded window frames.

The property is currently for sale on Rightmove for £450,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01484 627641.

