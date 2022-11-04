News you can trust since 1858
The 11 most expensive homes currently for sale in Mirfield on Rightmove

Are you planning on moving house this winter? Here are 11 of the most expensive houses for sale in the Mirfield area.

By Jessica Barton
4 minutes ago

As the dark nights draw in and we spend more time indoors, thoughts often turn to finding a new place to call home.

If you are considering moving to the area or within the area, there are some beautiful properties for sale in Mirfield for potential buyers.

This list shows the 11 most expensive homes currently for sale in Mirfield on Rightmove.

1. £1,200,000

The Fairway on Sands Lane, Mirfield, on sale for £1,200,000.

2. £799,995

Pumphouse Lane, Mirfield, on sale for £799,995.

3. £695,000

Pinewood Gardens, Mirfield, on sale for £695,000.

4. £650,000

Chiltern Drive, Mirfield, on sale for £650,000.

