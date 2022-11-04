As the dark nights draw in and we spend more time indoors, thoughts often turn to finding a new place to call home.

If you are considering moving to the area or within the area, there are some beautiful properties for sale in Mirfield for potential buyers.

This list shows the 11 most expensive homes currently for sale in Mirfield on Rightmove.

1. £1,200,000 The Fairway on Sands Lane, Mirfield, on sale for £1,200,000. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2. £799,995 Pumphouse Lane, Mirfield, on sale for £799,995. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3. £695,000 Pinewood Gardens, Mirfield, on sale for £695,000. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4. £650,000 Chiltern Drive, Mirfield, on sale for £650,000. Photo: SUB Photo Sales