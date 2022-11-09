Situated on Lower Lark Hill in the popular town of Cleckheaton, this property is within a few minutes' drive of the M62 motorway network and is well placed for those wanting access to the surrounding towns, villages and popular schools.

The ground floor of the property comprises of a downstairs bathroom, utility room, office and lounge with gas fire with black marble inset hearth and wooden surround.

This level also hosts a beautiful kitchen diner perfect for every day family living. The gorgeous open plan space includes a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, granite worktop, breakfast bar, inset spot lighting, Karndean flooring, radiators and french doors which open out onto the rear garden.

A spacious entrance hallway with Karndean flooring, radiator, inset spot lighting and a sweeping staircase leads to the first floor accommodation.

Four double bedrooms are located on the first floor, two with access to the dressing room and en suite. This level also hosts the family bathroom.

Externally, there is ample block paved parking areas to the front with a landscaped private and enclosed rear garden. There is also a large garage which has extra storage, power and lighting. The garage is accessed via the main house and single door access to rear.

Accesses to the house is via electric remote control gates for a driveway that services only two properties – creating the up-most safety for a family.

An internal viewing is recommended to fully appreciate its size and lay out.

This property on Lower Lark Lane, Moorside, Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for offers in the region of £550,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 606167

