A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this impressive four bedroom detached family home located in a popular and sought after location.

This property, located on High Street in Hanging Heaton, Batley, enjoys fantastic views, a generous plot size, off street parking, impressive garden and extra land to the rear.

With spacious living accommodation across three floors, the upper ground floor of the property comprises a large entrance hallway , downstairs W.C, large modern kitchen/dining room, impressive living room and bedroom/office. Opposite the kitchen also sits an integral double garage, fitted with an electric door and utility room.

The impressive living room, with far reaching views over the fields nearby, houses a spiral staircase leading to the lower ground floor and first floor landing.

The second living room is located on the lower ground floor, which also shares the breath-taking view. Just off the lower ground floor reception room also sits another usable room and built in sauna.

The first floor then leads to two double bedrooms, one master bedroom with en-suite and a family bathroom.

Externally , the drive has recently been laid and can fit up to three vehicles. There is also further space for parking in the double garage and detached single garage to the side of the property.

The rest of the outside space is grassed and drops down to the rear elevation to the lower ground floor. The seller also owns a plot of land adjacent to the property which could be landscaped into the rear garden.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on High Street in Hanging Heaton, Batley, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £475,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 0113 519 1436.

1. Kitchen

2. Kitchen/dining room

3. Living room

4. Second living room