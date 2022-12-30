A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this impressive five bedroom detached home in the sought after area of Birstall.

This property on Moonraker Court on Church Lane is a select development of only five detached properties.

Built in 2019 by a local company, Stone Developments, who have a well-deserved reputation for high quality houses, their attention to detail and use of high-quality fixtures and fittings is evident throughout.

The fabulous open-plan ground floor comprises an entrance hall, living/dining room/kitchen, snug and W.C.

To the first floor there are four bedrooms, one having en-suite facilities and a spacious family bathroom with a free-standing bath, double shower cubicle, low flush WC and a wash basin above a two drawer vanity unit.

The master suite is of generous proportions and occupies the whole of the second floor, to one side there is a spacious full-length bedroom and to the other side a separate dressing area with a large en-suite.

Externally there are gardens to the front and the rear. There is also off-street parking leading to a single integral garage fitted with lighting, power, plumbing and a quality Hormann sectional remote-controlled door.

The property also benefits from having an electric vehicle charging point to the front.

viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Church Lane, Birstall, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £465,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 0113 519 5546.

