A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this beautiful Swiss chalet style property in Heckmondwike.

The Forest Way property on Longfield Road is a unique Swiss chalet style detached residence tucked away in a private location.

Nestled within its own large plot which approaches 0.75 of an acre and boasts over 3,500 square feet of internal space, including the covered balcony, this property is a great investment for any potential buyer.

The extensive living accommodation is situated across two floors. The ground floor offers a very flexible and multi generational living area for dependent relatives with separate sleeping quarters, including two bedrooms, kitchen, utility room, boiler room, store room, and W.C.

The ground floor of the property also comprises a leisure complex, which consists of a large and especially deep swimming pool, sauna, shower room and W.C. in addition to a gymnasium area which currently hosts a luxury hot tub.

The first floor comprises a kitchen, sitting room, dining room, office, four bedrooms - two with en suite bathroom - and a balcony which allows excellent view’s across the grounds of the property.

Having the benefit of no passing traffic creating a peaceful location away from any roads, the property benefits from its own secure driveway which provides an abundance of parking and leads to the four car integral garage.

The gardens surrounding the property are mainly lawned with mature private borders, creating a blank canvas for the new owner.

The house and gardens combined also offer an enviable lifestyle for a family.

viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Longfield Road, Heckmondwike, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £699,500.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 020 01484 627641.

1. Living room This property on Longfield Road, Heckmondwike, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £699,500. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2. Kitchen This property on Longfield Road, Heckmondwike, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £699,500. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3. Dining room This property on Longfield Road, Heckmondwike, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £699,500. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4. Bedroom This property on Longfield Road, Heckmondwike, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £699,500. Photo: SUB Photo Sales