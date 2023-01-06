News you can trust since 1858
This property on Whitley Road, Dewsbury, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000.

Take a look inside one of the most expensive homes for sale in Dewsbury on Rightmove

A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this incredible three bedroom property on Whitley Road, Dewsbury.

By Jessica Barton
4 minutes ago

Situated in a highly sought after location, this beautifully presented family home is ideally positioned for easy access to nearby towns and cities, complete with far reaching panoramic views.

Offered with no chain, this spacious detached property comprises kitchen/dining/living room, sitting room, utility room, downstairs W.C, two bedrooms, one master bedroom, with dressing room and en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Externally the property benefits from a large driveway - which provides ample off-street parking - garage, garden store, enclosed rear garden, balcony, with far reaching views, and large patio area.

viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 793993

1. Kitchen

2. Kitchen

3. Kitchen

4. Dining/living room

