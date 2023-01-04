A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this spectacular four bedroomed barn conversion on Beehive Court, Liversedge.

This beautifully presented and unique four bedroomed property, which is full of character, is conveniently situated within easy reach of local schools, shops, amenities and bus routes, making it the ideal investment for a family.

The spacious ground floor accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hall, double-height living room, dining room, kitchen, utility room and bedroom with en-suite shower room.

The first floor comprises a further three bedrooms, one with en-suite bathroom and walk-in-wardrobe.

Externally there is private parking for two to three cars and a garden to the rear.

viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Beehive Court, Liversedge, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £329,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 015258.

1. Living room This property on Beehive Court, Liversedge, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £329,000. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2. Living room This property on Beehive Court, Liversedge, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £329,000. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3. Kitchen This property on Beehive Court, Liversedge, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £329,000. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4. Bedroom This property on Beehive Court, Liversedge, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £329,000. Photo: SUB Photo Sales