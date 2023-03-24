A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this extremely impressive four bedroom Victorian semi-detached property situated in the popular location of Upper Batley.

Accessed via private electric gates, the property on Batley Field Hill boasts an array of original features such as solid wood flooring, fireplaces, deep skirting boards, stained glass windows, high ceilings and ceiling cornices.

Whilst keeping these original features, the current owners have also added a modern twist, with an exceptional German kitchen and orangery with bi-folding doors onto the rear garden, creating a perfect space for those who like to entertain.

The rear garden is low maintenance flagged with Yorkshire Stone and also benefits from an outhouse that has been converted into a utility room, music room/office and garden room, offering the new homeowner a variety of uses depending on their requirements.

Internally, the ground floor accommodation briefly comprises the entrance hall, living room, downstairs WC, kitchen, orangery, dining room.

Leading off from the first floor landing there are three double bedrooms and a bathroom.

Moving to the second floor there is a spacious loft room which can be utilised as an occasional bedroom or office space with en-suite shower room.

The property also benefits from CCTV and an alarm system.

Ideally positioned for local amenities, well regarded schooling and transport links, a viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Batley Field Hill in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 020 3907 2967.

