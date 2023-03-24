News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
2 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
2 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
4 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
4 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
15 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
This property on Batley Field Hill in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.
This property on Batley Field Hill in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.
This property on Batley Field Hill in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.

Property: Take a look inside this stunning period property for sale in Batley on Rightmove

A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this extremely impressive four bedroom Victorian semi-detached property situated in the popular location of Upper Batley.

By Jessica Barton
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT

Accessed via private electric gates, the property on Batley Field Hill boasts an array of original features such as solid wood flooring, fireplaces, deep skirting boards, stained glass windows, high ceilings and ceiling cornices.

Whilst keeping these original features, the current owners have also added a modern twist, with an exceptional German kitchen and orangery with bi-folding doors onto the rear garden, creating a perfect space for those who like to entertain.

The rear garden is low maintenance flagged with Yorkshire Stone and also benefits from an outhouse that has been converted into a utility room, music room/office and garden room, offering the new homeowner a variety of uses depending on their requirements.

Internally, the ground floor accommodation briefly comprises the entrance hall, living room, downstairs WC, kitchen, orangery, dining room.

Leading off from the first floor landing there are three double bedrooms and a bathroom.

Moving to the second floor there is a spacious loft room which can be utilised as an occasional bedroom or office space with en-suite shower room.

The property also benefits from CCTV and an alarm system.

Ideally positioned for local amenities, well regarded schooling and transport links, a viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Batley Field Hill in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 020 3907 2967.

Take a look inside this beautiful cottage for sale in Batley on Rightmove

Take a look inside the most expensive home for sale in Cleckheaton on Rightmove

Take a look inside this £1.3m home for sale in Batley on Rightmove

This impressive £4.8m home in Dewsbury is one of the most expensive properties for sale in West Yorkshire on Rightmove

This property on Batley Field Hill in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.

1. Entrance hall

This property on Batley Field Hill in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Batley Field Hill in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.

2. Kitchen

This property on Batley Field Hill in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Batley Field Hill in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.

3. Orangery

This property on Batley Field Hill in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Batley Field Hill in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.

4. Dining room

This property on Batley Field Hill in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
RightmovePropertyVictorianWest YorkshireCleckheatonDewsbury