A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this spectacular four bedroom detached family home situated in the sought after location of Upper Batley.

Rare to the market this spectacular residence is situated in the highly regarded Upper Batley Low Lane in Batley.

The main property currently sits centrally on a generous plot of land, hidden from the road by a mature tree line. The property provides ample off street parking with two spacious garages and a large parking area.

The property itself comprises an entrance porch, spacious lounge, dining room, family room, kitchen, downstairs bathroom with three piece suite and a conservatory.

From the first floor landing there is an additional four bedrooms and a further house bathroom. The first floor also benefits from amazing views of the Valley to the side elevation of the property.

Sitting on approximately one acre of land, the property also has full planning permission for one 4900 sq ft three storey detached home with annexe, off street parking and garages, as well as a further outline planning permission for an additional 2300 sq ft detached home with off street parking and a garage.

For further details about the full planning application please consult Kirklees Council’s public access record using the case number 2015/62/92059/E.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Upper Batley Low Lane, Batley, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,300,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 908576.

1 . Entrance porch

2 . Kitchen

3 . Dining room

4 . Lounge