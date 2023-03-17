News you can trust since 1858
This property on Cliffe Lane, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £900,000.
Take a look inside the most expensive home for sale in Cleckheaton on Rightmove

A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this impressive four bedroom detached property in Cleckheaton.

By Jessica Barton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT

Offered for sale for the first time in almost 25 years, this stunning detached family home on Cliffe Lane is set within generous gardens and nestled in a delightful rural setting with incredible far-reaching views.

Internally the property is beautifully presented and tastefully decorated throughout, benefiting from a wonderful open plan feel that makes extensive use of natural wood, creating plenty of natural light.

The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises a spacious open plan family room with French doors and skylights, large living room, breakfast kitchen with adjoining utility room, fourth bedroom with a convenient Jack and Jill en-suite shower room and a good-sized office or study.

To the first floor there is a spacious galleried landing with balconies overlooking the front entrance and the family room. The first floor also benefits from three double bedrooms, one with en-suite, and the family bathroom.

Externally, the gardens are mainly laid to lawn with borders, plants and bushes. Complementing this is a generous patio seating area which provides the perfect space for al-fresco dining.

Included with the sale is also a greenhouse and a summer house/studio with fitted lighting.

To the front of the property there is ample off-street parking leading to a large double garage with light, power and an electric door.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 0113 519 5546.

1. Entrance hall

2. Living room

3. Family room

4. Kitchen

