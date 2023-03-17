A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this impressive four bedroom detached property in Cleckheaton.

Offered for sale for the first time in almost 25 years, this stunning detached family home on Cliffe Lane is set within generous gardens and nestled in a delightful rural setting with incredible far-reaching views.

Internally the property is beautifully presented and tastefully decorated throughout, benefiting from a wonderful open plan feel that makes extensive use of natural wood, creating plenty of natural light.

The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises a spacious open plan family room with French doors and skylights, large living room, breakfast kitchen with adjoining utility room, fourth bedroom with a convenient Jack and Jill en-suite shower room and a good-sized office or study.

To the first floor there is a spacious galleried landing with balconies overlooking the front entrance and the family room. The first floor also benefits from three double bedrooms, one with en-suite, and the family bathroom.

Externally, the gardens are mainly laid to lawn with borders, plants and bushes. Complementing this is a generous patio seating area which provides the perfect space for al-fresco dining.

Included with the sale is also a greenhouse and a summer house/studio with fitted lighting.

To the front of the property there is ample off-street parking leading to a large double garage with light, power and an electric door.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Cliffe Lane, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £900,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 0113 519 5546.

1 . Entrance hall This property on Cliffe Lane, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £900,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Living room This property on Cliffe Lane, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £900,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Family room This property on Cliffe Lane, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £900,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen This property on Cliffe Lane, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £900,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales