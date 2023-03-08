A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this impressive £4.8m home in the heart of Dewsbury’s countryside.

With six large bedrooms and eight bathrooms, this property on Briestfield Road in Thornhill Edge is quite simply one of Yorkshire's finest residences.

With approximately 6.5 acres of land, the highest standard of internal fittings, breathtaking views and an outdoor heated swimming pool, this property would make a wonderful modern family home.

This impressive property comprises a huge entrance hallway with a grand staircase, large kitchen/dining area, lounge, games room and a private bar with an impressive champagne cupboard.

Moving upstairs, the property comprises six large bedrooms, with the master benefiting from a large walk-in wardrobe, as well as a small spa with a sauna and steam room, a gym, office, and cinema room.

Externally, the property boasts impressive gardens, an outdoor entertaining area with pool and three garages.

With stunning views over the Dewsbury countryside, the property is located 3.5miles from Dewsbury Station and 2.2 miles from both Ravensthorpe Station and Mirfield Station.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Briestfield Road, Briestfield, Thornhill Edge is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £4,800,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01484 627641.

1 . Entrance hall

2 . kitchen/dining area

3 . Kitchen/dining area

4 . Lounge