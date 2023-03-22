A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this spectacular two bedroom cottage situated in the sought after location of Upper Batley.

Rare to the market this simply stunning cottage-style home is situated on the highly regarded Old Hall Road in Upper Batley, tucked away from main commuter links.

Recently refurbished, the property briefly comprises two bedrooms, which are both located on the ground floor, as is the house bathroom, utility and family room.

The master bedroom benefits from an inbuilt dressing area and ensuite shower room, which oozes glamour and style.

To the first floor the mezzanine floor is handily used as a study space, and can be a flexible sitting room or guest room if desired. This then leads perfectly into the sensational kitchen/dining/ family room.

Steeped with original beams and exposed stone walls, the attention to detail is clear to see throughout.

Externally, the property benefits from a detached double garage with electric door, separate driveway and courtyard garden.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Old Hall Road in Upper Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £325,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 975491.

1 . Open plan kitchen/lounge/diner

2 . Open plan kitchen/lounge/diner

3 . Original beams

4 . Study/spare bedroom