Inside this spectacular Dewsbury home with style, space and flexibility

By Sally Burton
Published 11th Sep 2024, 17:24 BST
This stand-out seven-bedroom home in the sought after neighbourhood of Thornhill Edge, blends traditional style with modern elevated living.

A distinctive stone facade to the house, and a backdrop of green valley gives a favourable first impression.

The long driveway leads to a rear garage for four vehicles, that has a toilet and counter space.

Natural light and open space feature throughout the house interior.

An open plan kitchen and dining hub has a contemporary kitchen, with a double oven and breakfast bar. Large windows and patio doors by the dining area reveal a stunning landscape, and open to a balcony with Spanish-style wrought iron railings.

A private lawned garden siding the house is bordered by hedges and a stone wall that evolves to stone steps from the balcony to the front garden.

These steps also lead down to the self-contained annexe, a main bedroom with double sets of French doors, a second bedroom or office, and a bathroom.

A modern kitchen has sleek cabinets, while the living area has glass doors to a covered patio overlooking the south-facing front garden.

Back in the main house is a large sunroom, where floor-to-ceiling windows reveal the rear garden’s palm trees.

The lounge, with glass double-doors, has lovely views, as does a double bedroom with a balcony.

With a w.c. is a room used as an office. A staircase with wooden handrails and metallic features ascends to a landing with exposed wooden beams, and reading space.

There is a beamed main bedroom and en-suite, with a south-facing balcony, an adjacent dressing room and three further bedrooms, all with vaulted ceilings.

Three Cornered Croft, Judy Haigh Lane, Dewsbury, is priced at £800,000, with Rutley Clark, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292.

