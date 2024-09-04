Inside super-size £1.25m home in Upper Batley, with cinema, games room and gym

Constructed from natural stone, the house is accessed through a remote control gate, and has a double integral garage plus extensive parking space.
With UPVC double glazing and gas central heating, the property also has air conditioning, and a CCTV system.
Its sleek, impressive entrance hall with tiled floor has underfloor heating, with guest cloakroom off and a staircase leading up.
The kitchen diner, with fitted units, granite worktops and central island, has integrated appliances that include an electric induction hob, double oven, full-height fridge and freezer, dishwasher, coffee machine and microwave. Bi-fold doors open to a rear terrace.
There's a versatile family room, a utility with entry to the garage, and a dining room with sliding doors to the rear terrace.
Further to these is a plush cinema room, a gym, and the lounge with full-height windows, and balcony with concealed perimeter lighting.
Double doors lead to a snug.
With another sitting room, is a games room with doors to the rear balcony, and built-in units with sink and wine fridge.
Of six bedrooms, three have contemporary en suites, and there's a deluxe family bathroom with free-standing bath and separate shower.
Two bedrooms are on the first floor, with one used currently as a study.
The main bedroom is one of four on the second floor, with both en suite and dressing room. Full-height windows with double doors open to a private covered balcony.
Extensive lawns stretch around the house, with patio seating, and mature plants and shrubs.
This home in Grosvenor Road, Batley, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Watsons Property Services, Birstall.
