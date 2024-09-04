An external, evening view of the high-spec property for sale in Upper Batley.An external, evening view of the high-spec property for sale in Upper Batley.
An external, evening view of the high-spec property for sale in Upper Batley.

Inside super-size £1.25m home in Upper Batley, with cinema, games room and gym

By Sally Burton
Published 4th Sep 2024, 15:36 BST
This recently built detached property in Upper Batley is large and luxurious with six bedrooms and many special features.

Constructed from natural stone, the house is accessed through a remote control gate, and has a double integral garage plus extensive parking space.

With UPVC double glazing and gas central heating, the property also has air conditioning, and a CCTV system.

Its sleek, impressive entrance hall with tiled floor has underfloor heating, with guest cloakroom off and a staircase leading up.

The kitchen diner, with fitted units, granite worktops and central island, has integrated appliances that include an electric induction hob, double oven, full-height fridge and freezer, dishwasher, coffee machine and microwave. Bi-fold doors open to a rear terrace.

There's a versatile family room, a utility with entry to the garage, and a dining room with sliding doors to the rear terrace.

Further to these is a plush cinema room, a gym, and the lounge with full-height windows, and balcony with concealed perimeter lighting.

Double doors lead to a snug.

With another sitting room, is a games room with doors to the rear balcony, and built-in units with sink and wine fridge.

Of six bedrooms, three have contemporary en suites, and there's a deluxe family bathroom with free-standing bath and separate shower.

Two bedrooms are on the first floor, with one used currently as a study.

The main bedroom is one of four on the second floor, with both en suite and dressing room. Full-height windows with double doors open to a private covered balcony.

Extensive lawns stretch around the house, with patio seating, and mature plants and shrubs.

​This home in Grosvenor Road, Batley, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Watsons Property Services, Birstall.

The spacious hallway has underfloor heating.

1. Grosvenor Road, Batley

The spacious hallway has underfloor heating. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall

Flexible hallway space.

2. Grosvenor Road, Batley

Flexible hallway space. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall

A dedicated cinema room.

3. Grosvenor Road, Batley

A dedicated cinema room. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall

The dining room has sliding doors to the rear terrace.

4. Grosvenor Road, Batley

The dining room has sliding doors to the rear terrace. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall

