For sale in West Yorkshire: Inside Dewsbury's incredible £1 million former farmhouse that dates back 250 years

Believed to date back over 250 years this impressive family home, on Briestfield Road, boasts over 3000 square feet of flexible living accommodation and is ideally located in a highly sought after rural area.

Commanding fabulous far-reaching views over Howroyd Valley it would make an ideal family home and an internal inspection is highly recommended to fully appreciate everything this interesting property has to offer. The ground floor accommodation comprises of a spacious entrance hall with stairs rising to the first floor and guest WC, four reception rooms, a large farmhouse style dining kitchen, utility room and a pantry. On the first floor there are five bedrooms, two of which have private en-suite facilities including the spacious master bedroom which has a Juliet balcony enjoying fabulous far-reaching views over open countryside.

Completing the accommodation on this floor is the family bathroom which has a four-piece suite comprising of a bath, shower cubicle, WC and wash basin. The property is set in a generous plot extending to approximately 3.5 acres and benefitting form numerous outbuildings including a stone-built annex with slate roof.

generous wrap round terrace provides the perfect space for entertaining, relaxing or al-fresco dining and leads to well maintained gardens that are well stocked with mature trees and established plants and bushes.

The adjoining field would also be ideal for anyone with equestrian interests.

This stunning home, on Briestfield Road, is currently available on Rightmove for £1 million.

To find out more call estate agents, Dacre Son & Hartley, on 0113 519 5546.

Lovely living room The home is believed to date back over 250 years.

Modern lounge This impressive family home boasts over 3000 square feet of flexible living accommodation.