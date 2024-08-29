The stunning bungalow sits within high hedges, with remote control gates to the driveway.The stunning bungalow sits within high hedges, with remote control gates to the driveway.
The stunning bungalow sits within high hedges, with remote control gates to the driveway.

Inside this high-spec bungalow with gym, summer house and hot tub area.

By Sally Burton
Published 29th Aug 2024, 13:56 BST
This large, dormer-style bungalow with a raft of facilities is within a private development of just four executive homes in Batley.

The immaculate home opens to a hallway, then a large breakfast kitchen with cream high-gloss units, and central island. Integrated appliances include an electric oven, electric hob, microwave, dishwasher, and American-style fridge freezer.

Bi-fold doors lead from lounge to conservatory, the former having an inset log-effect gas fire.

The triple-aspect conservatory has double doors to the garden, and a built-in bar, ideal for entertaining.

There's a second sitting and dining room of flexible use, that could become a bedroom if desired, then a study, with services connected to convert to an en suite bathroom.

A utility room and a guest w.c. are further facilities.

The main bedroom at ground floor level has cream, high-gloss built-in wardrobes, and an en suite with a double shower, mood lighting, and built-in sound system.

Three further bedrooms are on the first floor, one with a walk-in wardrobe, another with fitted wardrobes, and a final one with a Velux window that opens to form balcony space.

A family bathroom is tiled and includes both bath and shower.

Remote control gates give access to the block-paved drive with parking for several vehicles, and a second driveway runs to the right of a front lawn.

The rear garden has an artificial lawn, and a summer house with covered hot tub space.

The detached double garage has remote-control doors, and there's an outdoor w.c..

Above the garage is a multi-purpose area currently used as a gym, and to the rear is a secure workshop with power and light.

This home in Triath Court, Batley, is for sale at £695,000, with Watsons Property Services, Birstall, tel. 01924 420020.

More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-idyllic-character-home-with-rustic-beams-4752647

www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-super-luxurious-five-bed-home-on-the-market-for-ps16m-4752033

A swish, well-equipped breakfast kitchen.

1. Triath Court, Batley, West Yorkshire

A swish, well-equipped breakfast kitchen. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall

Photo Sales
A bright and spacious lounge.

2. Triath Court, Batley, West Yorkshire

A bright and spacious lounge. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall

Photo Sales
The double aspect dining room.

3. Triath Court, Batley, West Yorkshire

The double aspect dining room. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall

Photo Sales
The conservatory has a built-in bar area, and access to the garden.

4. Triath Court, Batley, West Yorkshire

The conservatory has a built-in bar area, and access to the garden. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BatleyAmerican