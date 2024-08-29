Inside this high-spec bungalow with gym, summer house and hot tub area.

The immaculate home opens to a hallway, then a large breakfast kitchen with cream high-gloss units, and central island. Integrated appliances include an electric oven, electric hob, microwave, dishwasher, and American-style fridge freezer.

Bi-fold doors lead from lounge to conservatory, the former having an inset log-effect gas fire.

The triple-aspect conservatory has double doors to the garden, and a built-in bar, ideal for entertaining.

There's a second sitting and dining room of flexible use, that could become a bedroom if desired, then a study, with services connected to convert to an en suite bathroom.

A utility room and a guest w.c. are further facilities.

The main bedroom at ground floor level has cream, high-gloss built-in wardrobes, and an en suite with a double shower, mood lighting, and built-in sound system.

Three further bedrooms are on the first floor, one with a walk-in wardrobe, another with fitted wardrobes, and a final one with a Velux window that opens to form balcony space.

A family bathroom is tiled and includes both bath and shower.

Remote control gates give access to the block-paved drive with parking for several vehicles, and a second driveway runs to the right of a front lawn.

The rear garden has an artificial lawn, and a summer house with covered hot tub space.

The detached double garage has remote-control doors, and there's an outdoor w.c..

Above the garage is a multi-purpose area currently used as a gym, and to the rear is a secure workshop with power and light.

This home in Triath Court, Batley, is for sale at £695,000, with Watsons Property Services, Birstall, tel. 01924 420020.

