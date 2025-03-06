The detached property has a walled, private plot.The detached property has a walled, private plot.
Inside this modern, spacious home with luxury kitchen and bathrooms

By Sally Burton
Published 6th Mar 2025, 10:55 BST
This modern four-bedroom home with a double garage has a lovely private setting within walled gardens.

A front lobby leads in to a spacious hallway with feature lighting, panelling and under floor heating.​ Stair​s with ​a wood balustrade rise to the first floor.

The fitted kitchen, with full height larder units, has quartz worktops and an island with breakfast bar.

Integrated appliances include an electric hob, twin electric ovens, a dishwasher, microwave, full height fridge and freezer, and wine cooler. The tiled floor has underfloor heating, and there is concealed LED feature lighting.

French doors from the family area open to the garden, and a lantern-style ceiling allows natural light to flood in. Windows have remote control blinds, and there's a built-in sound system.

A separate utility room has outdoor access, and there's a guest cloakroom.

In the lounge is a feature media wall with inset log effect electric fire, and there's another, double aspect sitting room.

From the first floor landing are four bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes and one also with a luxury en suite with free-standing bath, separate shower, and built-in sound system.

A contemporary house bathroom, again with built-in sound, has a stylish suite including a roll-top bath and separate shower unit.

Remote control wrought iron gates lead into the property, with a block-paved parking and turning area to the front, and a detached double garage with remote control door, power and light.

The property's lawned and landscaped walled garden is impressive, with patios and established plants and shrubs.

A covered patio and hot tub area has built-in sound, lighting and power points.

​This home in Kno​wles Lane, Gomersal​, is for sale at £795,000, with Watsons Property Services, Birstall, tel. 01924 420020.

A high spec, open plan kitchen with central island and breakfast bar.

1. Kno​wles Lane, Gomersal​, West Yorkshire

A high spec, open plan kitchen with central island and breakfast bar. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall

Multiple windows allow light in while giving lovely views over the gardens.

2. Kno​wles Lane, Gomersal​, West Yorkshire

Multiple windows allow light in while giving lovely views over the gardens. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall

An alternative view of the open plan ground floor arrangement.

3. Kno​wles Lane, Gomersal​, West Yorkshire

An alternative view of the open plan ground floor arrangement. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall

The family area, with lantern style roof.

4. Kno​wles Lane, Gomersal​, West Yorkshire

The family area, with lantern style roof. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall

