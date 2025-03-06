A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council.

The following applications were received by the council the week ending March 2.

A Patel: Addition of central feature on pitched roof. Woodleigh, Vicarage Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9PD.

C Redgwick: Erection of single storey wrap around extension and front dormers. 146, Quarry Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JB.

M Hawaldar: Erection of two storey rear extension and associated alterations. 32, Cliffe Street, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7QP.

M.O.D Properties: Erection of two storey side extension and dormers to form four additional flats. 54, Warren Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9LX.

Mr and Mrs Hall and Skowron: Erection of two-storey rear extension, front porch and alterations to fenestration. 27, Park Drive, Mirfield, WF14 9NJ.

A Hussain: Erection of part two storey and part single storey rear extension. 47, Crawshaw Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3ER.

R Butt: Erection of side and rear extensions with front and rear dormers. 6, Crowther Road, Heckmondwike, WF16 9LA.

Empire House Dental: Change of use and alterations to former public house to form dental surgery. Shepherds Boy, 157, Huddersfield Road, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2RP.

S Bibi: Erection of two storey and single storey rear extension. 35, Crawshaw Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3ER.

H Rashid: Erection of single storey rear extension. 141, High Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0DY.

Campbell Homes Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 10 (Phase II Report), 11 and 12 (Remediation Strategy), 13 (Validation Report) on previous permission 2021/91695 for outline application for residential development. 5-7, Ossett Lane, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8LU.