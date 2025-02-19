​Original features are displayed throughout the four-bedroom property, with a layout that consists of an entrance vestibule, ​an open plan dining kitchen, ​a lounge, play room, office,​ and a cloakroom at ground level. Above is the first floor landing, ​four bedrooms and two bathrooms​.

​A large, bright dining kitchen​,​ with exposed brickwork and beam​s, ​has ​fitted units​, and a freestanding gas cooker with ​a double electric oven and extractor.

​Along with a study is a versatile room used currently as a play room.

​The lounge,​ with feature wall panelling, has a ​multi-fuel burner within an inglenook fireplace, ​and built-in cupboards​ with shelving​. French doors​ lead outside.

A beamed landing ​leads to all four bedrooms, including the main bedroom with exposed stone work and timber lintels, that has fitted wardrobes​, and a contempora​ry en suite ​with a ​freestanding ​egg bath​, a shower unit and a double ​washbasin vanity unit.

​Another bedroom with exposed brickwork​ and ceiling beams, ​has a ladder to a mezzanine level​, currently used as​ office space.

Two further bedrooms have feature panelling. One has a built-in wardrobe​, and there's a modern family bathroom.

With parking for ​several vehicles, ​the property has a wrought iron gate to the garden​s, w​ith a stone path to the outbuilding​, currently ​used as a beauty room​, with both power and light.

The lower ​garden sectio​n is lawned, ​while stone steps lead up to ​an area with artificial lawn and wrought iron fencing. ​A paved patio is ideal for al-fresco dining.

​This home in Upper Lane, Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton​, is for sale at £495,000, with Bramleys, Mirfield, tel. 01924 495334​.

1 . Upper Lane, Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton​, West Yorkshire The lounge has French doors out to the garden. Photo: Bramleys, Mirfield Photo Sales

2 . Upper Lane, Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton​, West Yorkshire The stylish beamed dining kitchen. Photo: Bramleys, Mirfield Photo Sales

3 . Upper Lane, Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton​, West Yorkshire The front door opens in to this vestibule, with staircase leading up. Photo: Bramleys, Mirfield Photo Sales

4 . Upper Lane, Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton​, West Yorkshire A study or home office. Photo: Bramleys, Mirfield Photo Sales