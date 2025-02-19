Inside this well presented property with office and playroom among its facilities

Original features are displayed throughout the four-bedroom property, with a layout that consists of an entrance vestibule, an open plan dining kitchen, a lounge, play room, office, and a cloakroom at ground level. Above is the first floor landing, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
A large, bright dining kitchen, with exposed brickwork and beams, has fitted units, and a freestanding gas cooker with a double electric oven and extractor.
Along with a study is a versatile room used currently as a play room.
The lounge, with feature wall panelling, has a multi-fuel burner within an inglenook fireplace, and built-in cupboards with shelving. French doors lead outside.
A beamed landing leads to all four bedrooms, including the main bedroom with exposed stone work and timber lintels, that has fitted wardrobes, and a contemporary en suite with a freestanding egg bath, a shower unit and a double washbasin vanity unit.
Another bedroom with exposed brickwork and ceiling beams, has a ladder to a mezzanine level, currently used as office space.
Two further bedrooms have feature panelling. One has a built-in wardrobe, and there's a modern family bathroom.
With parking for several vehicles, the property has a wrought iron gate to the gardens, with a stone path to the outbuilding, currently used as a beauty room, with both power and light.
The lower garden section is lawned, while stone steps lead up to an area with artificial lawn and wrought iron fencing. A paved patio is ideal for al-fresco dining.
This home in Upper Lane, Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is for sale at £495,000, with Bramleys, Mirfield, tel. 01924 495334.
