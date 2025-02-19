A character home for sale in the sought after village of Little Gomersal.A character home for sale in the sought after village of Little Gomersal.
Inside this well presented property with office and playroom among its facilities

By Sally Burton
Published 19th Feb 2025, 11:54 BST
This unique family home and character property offers modern style living, with a tiered garden and an additional building that's ideal as a home office or beauty room.

​Original features are displayed throughout the four-bedroom property, with a layout that consists of an entrance vestibule, ​an open plan dining kitchen, ​a lounge, play room, office,​ and a cloakroom at ground level. Above is the first floor landing, ​four bedrooms and two bathrooms​.

​A large, bright dining kitchen​,​ with exposed brickwork and beam​s, ​has ​fitted units​, and a freestanding gas cooker with ​a double electric oven and extractor.

​Along with a study is a versatile room used currently as a play room.

​The lounge,​ with feature wall panelling, has a ​multi-fuel burner within an inglenook fireplace, ​and built-in cupboards​ with shelving​. French doors​ lead outside.

A beamed landing ​leads to all four bedrooms, including the main bedroom with exposed stone work and timber lintels, that has fitted wardrobes​, and a contempora​ry en suite ​with a ​freestanding ​egg bath​, a shower unit and a double ​washbasin vanity unit.

​Another bedroom with exposed brickwork​ and ceiling beams, ​has a ladder to a mezzanine level​, currently used as​ office space.

Two further bedrooms have feature panelling. One has a built-in wardrobe​, and there's a modern family bathroom.

With parking for ​several vehicles, ​the property has a wrought iron gate to the garden​s, w​ith a stone path to the outbuilding​, currently ​used as a beauty room​, with both power and light.

The lower ​garden sectio​n is lawned, ​while stone steps lead up to ​an area with artificial lawn and wrought iron fencing. ​A paved patio is ideal for al-fresco dining.

​This home in Upper Lane, Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton​, is for sale at £495,000, with Bramleys, Mirfield, tel. 01924 495334​.

The lounge has French doors out to the garden.

The lounge has French doors out to the garden.

The stylish beamed dining kitchen.

The stylish beamed dining kitchen.

The front door opens in to this vestibule, with staircase leading up.

The front door opens in to this vestibule, with staircase leading up.

A study or home office.

A study or home office.

