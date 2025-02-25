Inside this quaint, fully renovated three bedroom, three bathroom cottage in Dewsbury hotspot

Detached and with a large plot, the three bedroom cottage is quirky and rustic with touches of luxury.

​Renovated throughout in 2022, the family home’s open plan interior includes a high spec kitchen with diner, with fitted units and integrated appliances that include a dishwasher, Range Master cooker and fridge freezer.

A matching breakfast island offers informal seating.

From the kitchen is the dining room with built-in sky lights, then a ground floor w.c..

In the heart of the property, the living room has sliding bi-fold doors that attract plenty of natural light while facilitating indoor to outdoor living. A feature log burner with exposed brick adds cosiness.

The snug is an additional comfy sitting room with a log burner.

A conservatory extension with views of the garden has flexible space suitable for multiple purposes.

Dual staircases to either side of the cottage rise to the first floor, and three double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and stunning views.

A spectacular main bedroom has a free standing bath and separate w.c., while bedrooms two and three have modern en-suites with walk-in showers.

There's a gated driveway with parking for multiple cars, and a large detached garage, a sheltered car port and an outbuilding, previously used as a bar, but with power and lighting for a home office.

The garage is currently used for storage but could be a potential workshop.

A large front garden that catches the sun offers great space, with many seating areas including a flagged patio.

This property in Albion Road, Thornhill Edge,​ Dewsbury, is for sale at £550,000, with Earnshaw Estates, Kirkburton, tel. 01484 941201.

