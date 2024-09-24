Harron streamlines homebuying for West Yorkshire househunters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harron Homes has introduced its enhanced Homemover schemes designed to simplify the homebuying and selling process for househunters searching in West Yorkshire. The two schemes, Assisted Move and Part Exchange, provide practical solutions for customers looking to move into a new Harron home while avoiding the common pitfalls of selling their current property.

Assisted Move offers a tailored plan for homeowners who need to sell their current home before moving into their new one. First, Harron arranges valuations from three independent estate agents to provide a fair market value for the customer's property. Then, they create a personalised marketing strategy to sell their property at the very best price. The customer’s property is kept on the market until it has sold, and Harron Homes’ knowledgeable sales experts remain on hand to assist with the sale through-out the entire process. Once the home has been sold, Harron pay the estate agent fees, and the customer can reserve their brand new and energy-efficient Harron home.

The second Homemover scheme is Part Exchange, which is available only on selected properties. This process provides a guaranteed cash buyer for the current home, eliminating property chain delays and streamlining the transition into a new Harron home.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

“We are excited to offer these comprehensive Homemover schemes,” says Darren Harley, Part Exchange Manager for Harron Homes Yorkshire. “Both the Assisted Move and Part Exchange schemes are designed to make the homebuying journey as seamless and stress-free as possible for our customers. One of the most daunting parts of buying a house is the struggle of having to sell your current property while meeting timelines and battling with property chains. With our Homemover schemes, the customer has expert support to ensure they sell their old house and move into their new luxury Harron home.”