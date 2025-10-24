Ribbon cut to officially open new surgical hub at Dewsbury Hospital
Coun Munir Ahmed cut a red ribbon to signal the official opening of the MY Surgical Hub, which provides additional capacity for surgical procedures and outpatient services in the region, helping to reduce the time patients are waiting for treatment.
The Deputy Mayor was joined by senior Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust executives, Chairman Keith Ramsay, and Chief Executive Brent Kilmurray, as well as hub and Division of Surgery colleagues, members of the project team, and Chief Executive of Kirklees Council, Steve Mawson.
Mr Kilmurray, said: “It was an honour to welcome the Deputy Mayor of Kirklees and other partners at the official opening of our surgical hub. I would like to thank Mascot Management as well as our project team who worked incredibly hard to get us to this point.
“Thank you also to the members of staff working here for their flexibility and patience during the construction.”
There are ten outpatient clinic rooms at MY Surgical Hub, four treatment rooms for small procedures, and two operating theatres for patients requiring general anaesthetic.
All patients are treated as day case patients, with no need for an overnight stay.
Coun Ahmed said: “The opening of MY Surgical Hub at Dewsbury and District Hospital marks a proud moment for Kirklees. This state-of-the-art facility is more than bricks and mortar – it’s a promise to our communities that their health and wellbeing truly matter.
“With quicker access to surgery and innovative one-stop appointments, it’s a real step forward for local healthcare. Huge thanks to everyone who made it possible.”
The hub uses innovative pathways for some groups of patients, depending on the procedure they need, and introduces more ‘one-stop’ appointments, cutting down on the number of times patients need to attend hospital.
MY Surgical Hub also incorporates the latest technologies and equipment to ensure patients receive the best possible care.
After receiving treatment at the new facility, patient Tracey Curran said:
“It is fabulous. It is very accessible and it is nice and clean. It has been wonderful and it was very fast for me. I was in, had surgery and now I am ready to go.”
The hub, which the Reporter Series had a tour of, is located at Dewsbury and District Hospital outside the Boothroyd Centre, Fitton House, and Staincliffe Wing buildings.