Wakefield Theatre welcomes 750 students for a landmark day of inspiration with motivational speaker Luke Staton

Over 750 young people from schools across Batley stepped into the historic Royal Theatre Wakefield this for an unforgettable experience, the CREDO Arena Event, led by motivational speaker and author Luke Staton.

The day promises to be a powerful journey of belief, courage, and self-discovery. With high-impact talks from Luke, live music, spoken word performances, and every student receiving a copy of Luke's book CREDO, the event is designed to ignite dreams, raise aspirations, and inspire action in the hearts and minds of the next generation.

Luke’s journey began as a professional athlete, and today he is recognised as a speaker and coach who has inspired more than 160,000 students through his Inspiring the Next Generation programme. ITNG is designed to motivate, raise aspirations, build resilience and equip young people with the belief and tools to turn their dreams into action. Through powerful empowerment sessions, Luke helps students unlock their true potential and see that no matter their background, their starting point will never define their destination.

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors and supporters, the event was completely free of charge for every student attending. Their commitment has removed all financial barriers, ensuring no young person misses the opportunity to be part of this extraordinary day.

The CREDO event was a landmark moment not only for the students attending, but for the wider community, celebrating the power of inspiration, courage, and opportunity.

“This event has been a dream of mine for over a decade to create an arena-style experience where young people feel the energy, hope, and belief that can change the direction of their lives. To see it coming to life in Wakefield is incredibly special,” says Luke Staton.

Such was the feedback, and additional event entitled Inspire 2026, this time for adults will be held on Thursday the 22nd of January.

For more information, please visit: www.lukestaton.com